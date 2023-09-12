Criminal Justice leaders look to address bond concerns in Brown County

By Brittany Schmidt
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Criminal justice leaders in Brown County are trying to address a growing problem in the system.

People are reoffending soon after getting out of jail on bond.

Brown County Supervisors are starting to question whether a tool used by court commissioners to determine bond is doing enough to help.

Brown County Court Commissioners can use a tool called a public safety assessment. It considers many factors, including a person’s risk of re-offending and failure to show up to future hearings.

“Commissioners do have access to their records and the other information, but the public safety assessment tool is supposed to give them a better idea as to the likelihood of reoffending,” said Keith Deneys, Brown County Supervisor.

While looking at a public safety assessment, Supervisor Deneys noticed missing details that he believes could help commissioners.

“If you look at just one line here: pending charge at the time of offense. Yes.’ It Doesn’t say if this person has one pending charge… or if there are 4,5 or 8 pending charges out there,” said Deneys.

Deneys questions whether commissioners are getting enough information to make the best bond decisions.

“We are looking at safety of the public,” said Deneys. “Are these people being correctly evaluated when they go in front of the commissioner? Is this tool providing the correct information so that a good assessment can be made and the proper bond amounts to be set for the protection of the public?”

Deneys said this is just one issue that needs to be addressed in the criminal justice system.

For example, if bonds are reassessed, but the workload for public defenders continues to increase due to a worker shortage, it could create more delays in the system. This not only impacts a person facing a criminal charge, but the victims waiting for justice too.

It could also lead to overcrowding in jails. Brown County already ships inmates to other counties.

“It’s the old onion analogy--that you start peeling back the layers and there’s issue upon issue, but that doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t deal with each problem as we’re going forward,” said Deneys.

Deneys is part of a work group, made up of key players on the Criminal Justice Coordinating Board, to look over the bond assessment tool and see if adjustments need to be made. A private meeting is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keegan Grimm, 17, died after a pickup truck crossed the center line and hit her SUV in...
Grief counselors at Reedsville High School after fatal weekend crash
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is tended to on the field during the first quarter...
UPDATE: Aaron Rodgers out for season, MRI confirms Achilles tear
“Dr. Phil” ended its run of original episodes after 21 seasons.
What happened to Dr. Phil on WBAY?
Damage to a house in Buchanan that was struck by a pickup truck that left the roadway
Pickup truck crashes into Buchanan house; driver dead
Dustin Bone was reported missing from Sanger B. Powers minimum-security prison in Oneida
Inmate with armed robbery conviction missing from Oneida prison

Latest News

Preventing violence in northeast Wisconsin schools is something state and local leaders took...
Wisconsin Attorney General discusses available school safety resources
The Port of Green Bay released new numbers highlighting the economic impact of the ports.
Port of Green Bay economic impact hits $217.3M for 2022
The Port of Green Bay released new numbers highlighting the economic impact of the ports.
Port of Green Bay economic impact hits $217.3M for 2022
Preventing violence in northeast Wisconsin schools is something state and local leaders took...
Wisconsin AG Josh Kaul discusses school safety resources in Neenah