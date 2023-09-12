Criminal Justice leaders look to address bond concerns in Brown County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Criminal justice leaders in Brown County are trying to address a growing problem in the system.

People are reoffending soon after getting out of jail on bond.

Brown County Supervisors are starting to question whether a tool used by court commissioners to determine bond is doing enough to help.

Brown County Court Commissioners can use a tool called a public safety assessment. It considers many factors, including a person’s risk of re-offending and failure to show up to future hearings.

“Commissioners do have access to their records and the other information, but the public safety assessment tool is supposed to give them a better idea as to the likelihood of reoffending,” said Keith Deneys, Brown County Supervisor.

While looking at a public safety assessment, Supervisor Deneys noticed missing details that he believes could help commissioners.

“If you look at just one line here: pending charge at the time of offense. Yes.’ It Doesn’t say if this person has one pending charge… or if there are 4,5 or 8 pending charges out there,” said Deneys.

Deneys questions whether commissioners are getting enough information to make the best bond decisions.

“We are looking at safety of the public,” said Deneys. “Are these people being correctly evaluated when they go in front of the commissioner? Is this tool providing the correct information so that a good assessment can be made and the proper bond amounts to be set for the protection of the public?”

Deneys said this is just one issue that needs to be addressed in the criminal justice system.

For example, if bonds are reassessed, but the workload for public defenders continues to increase due to a worker shortage, it could create more delays in the system. This not only impacts a person facing a criminal charge, but the victims waiting for justice too.

It could also lead to overcrowding in jails. Brown County already ships inmates to other counties.

“It’s the old onion analogy--that you start peeling back the layers and there’s issue upon issue, but that doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t deal with each problem as we’re going forward,” said Deneys.

Deneys is part of a work group, made up of key players on the Criminal Justice Coordinating Board, to look over the bond assessment tool and see if adjustments need to be made. A private meeting is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

