CHANCE OF A FEW SHOWERS & T-SHOWERS LATER TODAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Keith Gibson
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
An area of low pressure will swirl through the area today and tonight. While we’ve had a quiet start to the day, there is a chance of a few showers & t-showers from mid afternoon through the evening. Odds are highest west and southwest of Green Bay. Daytime highs will be mainly in the 60s, with some cooler 50s NORTH.

Any rain will come to an end tonight. Clouds may be stubborn early but some gradual clearing is expected by late tonight. Look for lows in the 40s in most spots... but some 30s are possible across the Northwoods. It might be cold enough for a touch of frost towards the Upper Michigan border. While a Frost Advisory has NOT been issued, folks in the Northwoods with cold-sensitive plants, might want to cover them up the next couple nights as a precaution.

We’ll warm up in the second half of the week. Highs will be at, or above 70 degrees from Thursday through Saturday. The warmest day looks to be Friday with mid to upper 70s. Rain chances return Friday night into Saturday. There could even be a few storms Saturday afternoon. Some showers may also linger into Sunday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: N 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 2-3′

WEDNESDAY: N 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Chance of rain & t-showers WEST & SOUTHWEST. HIGH: 65

TONIGHT: Evening rain & thunder end. Clearing skies NORTH... Patchy frost FAR NORTH. LOW: 45, 30s north

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Late-night frost FAR NORTH? HIGH: 65 LOW: 44, 30s north

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. A little warmer. HIGH: 71 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Warmer and breezy. A few showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Variable clouds and sun. A chance of thundershowers. HIGH: 73 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: Sunshine, then clouds. A few afternoon showers. HIGH: 68 LOW: 48

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and comfortable. HIGH: 70

