Authorities say missing 11-year-old out of Forest County endangered

Missing Child Naylecia Polar
Missing Child Naylecia Polar(Forest County Sheriff’s Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MOLE LAKE, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities are searching for an 11-year-old girl missing from her home in Mole Lake. She’s listed as missing endangered.

Around 6:55 a.m. Monday, deputies at the Forest County Sheriff’s Office received a call from missing child’s mother indicating she went to wake up her 11-year-old daughter, Naylecia Polar, and she was not there. The last time Naylecia was seen was around 10:00 p.m. before her family went to bed. It is believed she has ties to other areas of Wisconsin.

Naylecia is Native American with brown hair and eyes. She has a scar on her left cheek from dog bite. She five feet tall and weighs 125lbs.

She may be wearing a black sweatshirt, and blue jeans, white Nike high tops, and gray and light green Reebok backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Forest County Sheriff’s Office at 715-478-3331 (ext. 3).

