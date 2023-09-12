3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Sea farming

It looks like an ocean but someday it could be a farm
It looks like an ocean but someday it could be a farm(pxhere)
By Brad Spakowitz
Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Old MacDonald had a farm; row, row, row your boat.

Researchers at the University of South Australia researchers have conceptualized a floating sea farm. It would grow edible plants and collect fresh water for a growing global population using just seawater and sunlight.

They say it would be low-cost, fully automated, and easy to operate while not sacrificing precious land for agriculture.

Learn how sea farming would work in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES with Brad Spakowitz.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keegan Grimm, 17, died after a pickup truck crossed the center line and hit her SUV in...
Grief counselors at Reedsville High School after fatal weekend crash
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is tended to on the field during the first quarter...
UPDATE: Aaron Rodgers out for season, MRI confirms Achilles tear
“Dr. Phil” ended its run of original episodes after 21 seasons.
What happened to Dr. Phil on WBAY?
Damage to a house in Buchanan that was struck by a pickup truck that left the roadway
Pickup truck crashes into Buchanan house; driver dead
Dustin Bone was reported missing from Sanger B. Powers minimum-security prison in Oneida
Inmate with armed robbery conviction missing from Oneida prison

Latest News

A Fond du Lac man is closing in on a remarkable achievement for charity.
INTERVIEW: Riding across America for cancer research
A Fond du Lac man is closing in on a remarkable achievement for charity.
INTERVIEW: Riding across America for cancer research
There is a growing problem in the system: people quickly re-offending after getting out of jail...
DEBRIEF: Brown County bond issues
Preventing violence in northeast Wisconsin schools is something state and local leaders took...
DEBRIEF: School safety resources