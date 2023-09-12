3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Sea farming

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Old MacDonald had a farm; row, row, row your boat.

Researchers at the University of South Australia researchers have conceptualized a floating sea farm. It would grow edible plants and collect fresh water for a growing global population using just seawater and sunlight.

They say it would be low-cost, fully automated, and easy to operate while not sacrificing precious land for agriculture.

Learn how sea farming would work in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES with Brad Spakowitz.

