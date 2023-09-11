Where Wisconsin State Patrol plans to have aerial enforcement this week

Wisconsin State Patrol
Wisconsin State Patrol(WEAU)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin State Patrol plans to monitor I-39/90 in Rock County on Tuesday, September 12, and I-43 in Brown County on Thursday, September 14.

From the air pilots can spot drivers who are driving aggressively or speeding. They then let know ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.

The patrol is weather permitting and WPS plans to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air.

State Patrol says their main mission is public safety which includes enforcing traffic laws to make sure everyone reaches their destinations safely.

