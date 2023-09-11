What happened to Dr. Phil on WBAY?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After 21 years on WBAY-TV, Dr. Phil is shaking up our viewers’ afternoon routines.

WBAY-TV 2 is moving “25 Words or Less” with host Meredith Vieira from its morning slot to 3 p.m. “25 Words or Less” will be replaced at 11 in the morning with “Storage Wars.”

At 3:30, WBAY debuts the all-new “Investigate TV+,” which showcases groundbreaking investigations, plus consumer, health, in-depth and inspiring stories from Gray Media’s award-winning InvestigateTV team.

As you probably heard back in January, Phil McGrew chose to end his syndicated daytime TV talk show. WBAY-TV carried “Dr. Phil” at 3 p.m. since September 2002 -- all 21 seasons!

The show was spun off of his popular appearances on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” in the late 1990s and received 31 Emmy nominations.

“I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television,” said McGraw in the announcement early this year. “We have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children.... This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career, but while I’m moving on from daytime there is so much more I wish to do.”

The distributor of “Dr. Phil” offered stations a 22nd season of past episodes, but WBAY already made plans for new programming and opted out of carrying the reruns.

