Students honor first responders at 13th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On Monday, Green Bay West High School students paid tribute to the heroes who lost their lives 22 years ago with their annual memorial stair-climb.

Although none of the students at Green Bay West had been born yet on the day of the September 11th attacks, they were able to imagine what it was like for first-responders responding to the twin towers that tragic day.

“I thought about the stair climb and how first-responders on 9/11 had to climb those stairs. There were like 110 floors. Some couldn’t go down the stairs and were trapped,” remarked senior, Cat Pasterski.

Walking up and down bleachers helped them understand how difficult climbing the actual skyscraper would’ve been. A recruiter from the Wisconsin National Guard says they wanted to give students perspective.

“We brought a couple of ruck packs that are pretty heavily weighted for the kids to put on so they get a better experience climbing up the stairs,” said Alyssa Martin, a recruiter for the Wisconsin Army National Guard.

A crew from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department joined the students in their climb. Lt. Shauna Walesh emphasized the importance of students learning what happened that day.

“Today, I really hope they think about the people that didn’t make it out,” said Lt. Walesh. “They went up the stairs and maybe didn’t make it down. Or they went into work that day and didn’t make it back home.”

Lieutenant Walesh also says she encourages children to ask grown-ups, parents, grandparents, etc. where they were when the terrorist attacks happened because most people have a unique memory of what they were doing that day.

