Pickup truck crashes into Buchanan house; driver dead

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BUCHANAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A pickup truck crashed into a house in Outagamie County early Monday morning.

The Buchanan Fire Department was dispatched for a report of an explosion at 4:30 a.m. When firefighters found the scene on County Road Z they found the driver of the pickup truck unresponsive. They started life-saving efforts but he was pronounced dead at a hospital. No one inside the house was hurt.

Why the pickup truck went off the road is under investigation. The driver’s name wasn’t made public, which is routine to allow time for notifying his family members.

The Buchanan Fire Department was assisted by Buchanan First Responders, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the Kaukauna Fire Department, Combine Locks Fire Department and First Responders, the Wisconsin State Patrol, and Gold Cross Ambulance.

