As part of a study, DNR offering unique gun deer hunting opportunity

Deer
Deer(MGN ONLINE)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - At Sandhill Wildlife Area this fall the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is offering a one-of-a-kind gun deer hunting opportunity. Spaces are limited for the event in Babcock as part of a study on deer density.

Those who want to participate in this hunt must apply for a special permit. All licensed gun hunters are eligible to apply, and applications are due by October 13.

The Sandhill Wildlife Area’s 2023 Gun Deer Hunt will be held on December 9 and 10 of this year. This will be the final 2023 deer harvest opportunity in this area.

The study will look at how to estimate deer density on small scales like within the Sandhill Wildlife Area. In the study researchers will use trail cameras photos and GPS-collared deer.

“By participating in this special hunting opportunity, deer hunters will help the DNR reduce the deer population density on this property while simultaneously allowing researchers to evaluate the efficacy of various tools and methodologies for estimating deer populations in a real-world scenario,” said Glenn Stauffer, DNR Natural Resources Research Scientist and a lead scientist for the study.

Hunters can apply for the 2023 Sandhill Wildlife Area Gun Deer Hunt via email: quinn.brownell@wisconsin.gov or by mailing their application to: Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources – Firearm Deer Hunt Sandhill Wildlife Area PO Box 156 Babcock, WI 54413.

All applications are due before October 13, 2023, and if you are accepted you will be notified one week after the application deadline.

Before the hunt, hunters participating must review the special hunting rules and regulations for the Sandhill Wildlife Area. Each participant will be issued two harvest authorizations, one either-sex permit and one antlerless-only harvest authorization. These harvest authorizations are only valid at Sandhill Wildlife Area and during the special two-day hunt.

For more information about the study, application materials and more, visit Sandhill Wildlife Area’s Outdoor Skills webpage.

