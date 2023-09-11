Man faces reckless homicide charge for drug-related death in Village of North Fond du Lac

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NORTH FOND DU LAC Wis. (WBAY) - A 38-year-old man is facing a reckless homicide charge in connection to the drug-related death of a man in the village of North Fond du Lac.

The death was reported last year on September 23, when an officer of the North Fond du Lac Police Department responded to an ambulance call on Gaslight Drive.

According to a criminal complaint, someone found a parked vehicle in the driveway. The officer saw the man inside was fully reclined in driver’s seat, not breathing, and there was no pulse. The complaint said the man was later pronounced deceased. He was identified as Jorge Santos-Ron; he was 25 years old. A medical examiner found his cause of death to be drug-related.

The court documents said authorities knew the Gaslight Drive address was a known illegal drug activity place and it was known to officers that Santos-Ron had previous drug issues.

After several interviews with people who frequent the Gaslight Drive address, the criminal complaint said officers determined “Gino” Eugene Jackson was supplying the drugs, and Santos-Ron was dealing drugs for “Gino”.

The criminal complaint said police set up some controlled buys from Eugene Jackson through a confidential informant, one in July and one in August of 2022. They also were able to get a warrant on Jackson’s phone, showing he had contacted and messaged with the victim, Santos-Ron.

Jackson faces one charge of first-degree reckless homicide, and three other charges of delivering fentanyl. His first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday at 11 a.m.

If convicted on the reckless homicide charge, Jackson could face a potential sentence of up to 40 years in prison and a possible fine of $100,000. He also faces a possible sentence of 15 years for each fentanyl charge.

