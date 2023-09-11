INTERVIEW: Grand Chute Fire Department training

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On this day, where we remember first responders, we look at an innovative approach to training and educating those heroes.

The Grand Chute Fire Department has started a program that allows its firefighters the ability to pursue their paramedic license while on shift.

Currently, three firefighters are taking their classes while at the fire station. They will eventually move on to field and hospital work and complete their training in the spring

This is being done at zero cost to the students and Fox Valley Tech, which is doing the teaching for this innovative approach.

We are joined by Grand Chute Fire Chief Steve Denzien in the video above, who explains this program in more detail.

