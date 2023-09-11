INTERVIEW: Grand Chute Fire Department training

Firefighters in Grand Chute are able to receive their paramedic license while working.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On this day, where we remember first responders, we look at an innovative approach to training and educating those heroes.

The Grand Chute Fire Department has started a program that allows its firefighters the ability to pursue their paramedic license while on shift.

Currently, three firefighters are taking their classes while at the fire station. They will eventually move on to field and hospital work and complete their training in the spring

This is being done at zero cost to the students and Fox Valley Tech, which is doing the teaching for this innovative approach.

We are joined by Grand Chute Fire Chief Steve Denzien in the video above, who explains this program in more detail.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keegan Grimm, 17, died after a pickup truck crossed the center line and hit her SUV in...
Grief counselors at Reedsville High School after fatal weekend crash
Damage to a house in Buchanan that was struck by a pickup truck that left the roadway
Pickup truck crashes into Buchanan house; driver dead
Dustin Bone was reported missing from Sanger B. Powers minimum-security prison in Oneida
Inmate with armed robbery conviction missing from Oneida prison
Pursuit of suspect in Appleton on College Avenue driving wrong way.
Suspect arrested after Downtown Appleton disturbance
“Dr. Phil” ended its run of original episodes after 21 seasons.
What happened to Dr. Phil on WBAY?

Latest News

Brad has a slew of Monday mysteries to discuss in his 3 Brilliant Minutes, including a...
3 Brilliant Minutes: Golden Egg?
The Grand Chute Fire Department has taken an innovative approach to training and educating...
Program at Grand Chute Fire Department allows firefighters to receive paramedic license on the job
A meeting tonight will discuss the future of some Green Bay area schools.
DEBRIEF: Future of several Green Bay schools
Students at Green Bay West High School paid tribute to fallen heroes during their annual 9/11...
Students honor first responders at 13th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb