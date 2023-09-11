Inmate with armed robbery conviction missing from Oneida prison

ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - Local law enforcement is on the lookout for an inmate who was reported missing from the minimum-security prison in Oneida.

Dustin L. Bone, 38, was discovered missing from Sanger B. Powers Correctional, a minimum-security prison, on Monday morning, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections said.

Online court records show he had convictions for armed robbery, hit and run, fleeing an officer, and other crimes in Manitowoc and Brown counties. He was due for mandatory release on November 19.

Bone is a white man, 5′9″ tall, 213 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone who thinks they see him should immediately contact authorities.

