Witnesses saw driver speeding before 3-car crash

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say three cars, a utility pole and a lawn were damaged in a crash near 9th Street and S. Norwood Ave. on the city’s west side Monday afternoon.

Witnesses said a silver car going at a high rate of speed collided with an SUV. The SUV ended up in the yard of a house while the car hit a power pole, creating debris that damaged a third vehicle.

The driver of the car is identified only as a 44-year-old man. He was taken to a hospital but we don’t know the extent of his injuries. No one else was reported hurt.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area, because 9th St. is blocked. Wisconsin Public Service needs to make repairs to the utility pole, which could take until 4 p.m. Detours include W. Mason St. or Lombardi Ave.

