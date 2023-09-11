Fox Crossing Police attempting to locate speeding biker

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - On Sunday September 10, 2023 at approximately 1:25PM the Fox Crossing Police helped the Wisconsin State Patrol in trying to locate a speeding motorcyclist. They say the biker was exceeding speeds of 100 miles per hour on Highway 10.

Fox Crossing Police say they located the vehicle, but it sped away so fast it was unsafe to pursue.

Through intersection cameras in Fox Crossing and Dashcam video it shows the motorcycle as being a Suzuki GSXR with no plate.

If anyone can help Fox Crossing authorities or Wisconsin State Patrol in identifying the biker call Officer Evers at Fox Crossing’s non-emergency Number at: (920) 720-7109, private message the Fox Crossing Police Department on Facebook, or report it anonymously using the Winnebago CountyWide Crime Stoppers P3 app or by calling (920) 231-TIPS (8477).

