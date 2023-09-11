A FEW MORE SHOWERS TUESDAY, WARMER LATE WEEK

Cool, fall-like weather will continue through the middle of the week but we aren’t done with mild air yet. No big weather makers are heading our way over the next week so rain chances (and amounts) will remain limited.

For tonight... scattered evening showers will fade away. Some of the clouds will thin out too. Lows will range from the low 50s to the mid 40s. Upper 40s to around 50° can be expected in the Fox Valley.

Tuesday should feature a little more sunshine but some clouds will still be around. Additional pop-up showers are possible. The latest data suggest areas west of Green Bay may have the best chance of rain during the day. Highs stay in the 60s.

Some frost could occur NW of the Fox Valley Tuesday night and again Wednesday night. Those traditionally cooler spots across the Northwoods are most susceptible. Gardeners should prepare to protect cold-sensitive plants at times through the midweek.

Temperatures stay in the 60s on Wednesday but low 70s make a return Thursday and mid to upper 70s are possible Friday afternoon. There will be a lot more sunshine starting Wednesday. Our next weather maker, a cold front, may spark a few light rain showers Friday evening through the first part of Saturday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TUESDAY: N 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

WEDNESDAY: N 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Chance of evening showers. Variably cloudy & cool. LOW: 49

TUESDAY: Clouds & sun. A few pop-up showers are possible. Late-night frost NORTH. HIGH: 65 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Late-night frost NORTH. HIGH: 65 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder. HIGH: 71 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds. A few evening showers? HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: An early shower, then some sun. Slightly cooler. HIGH: 73 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 70 LOW: 49

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 69

