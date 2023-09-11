Damar Hamlin not expected to play in the Bills’ opener against the Jets, AP source says

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against...
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)(AP)
By The Associated Press and JOHN WAWROW AP Sports Writer
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Damar Hamlin is not expected to play in a regular-season game for the first time since going into cardiac arrest when the Buffalo Bills open the season against the New York Jets on Monday night, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

Hamlin, a safety who had to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati in January, played in three exhibition games this summer. He made the Bills’ roster as a backup after many doubted he would be able to take the field again.

The decision not to activate him on Monday night, which was first reported by ESPN and NFL Network, was confirmed to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Bills did not announce their lineup ahead of the game.

Listed as the fourth safety on Buffalo’s depth chart, Hamlin is expected to be limited to mostly special teams roles barring injuries to starters Jordan Poyer or Micah Hyde.

Hamlin, 25, was starting in place of an injured Hyde against the Bengals on Jan. 2 when his heart stopped as a result of commotio cordis, which is when a direct blow at a specific point in a heartbeat causes cardiac arrest. Doctors have assured Hamlin he can resume playing without any fear of setbacks or complications.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keegan Grimm, 17, died after a pickup truck crossed the center line and hit her SUV in...
Grief counselors at Reedsville High School after fatal weekend crash
Pursuit of suspect in Appleton on College Avenue driving wrong way.
Suspect arrested after Downtown Appleton disturbance
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Outagamie County Sheriff's Office squad SUV (WBAY file)
Pickup truck crashes into Buchanan house; driver dead
Lambeau Field
Annual Stair Climb at Lambeau Field honors fallen firefighters ahead of 9/11 anniversary

Latest News

Marquis Clark, Marcus Watson and Treveonta Pointer are accused of bringing fentanyl to Green...
3 captured in cornfield in August accused of running fentanyl trafficking ring
Biker authorities are trying to find.
Fox Crossing Police attempting to locate speeding biker
FILE - The ESPN logo is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and...
Disney, Charter settle cable dispute hours before ‘Monday Night Football’ season opener
Gente camina entre los escombros causados por el terremoto, en la ciudad de Amizmiz, cerca de...
Dozens of remote Moroccan villages struggle in aftermath of devastating earthquake
This image provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows Danelo Cavalcante. The escaped...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante flees search area, changes look and asks acquaintances for help