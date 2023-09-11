Dairy Queen’s 85-cent Blizzard deal starts now

All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.(Dairy Queen)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Dairy Queen is celebrating its new fall menu with a special deal starting Monday.

From Sept. 11-24, the restaurant chain is offering small Blizzards for 85 cents through the DQ app at participating locations.

All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors: Pumpkin Pie, Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough, Caramel Fudge Cheesecake, Oreo Hot Cocoa, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Pie, Choco Dipped Strawberry and the all-new Royal Reese’s Fluffernutter.

The fall menu Blizzards debuted at the end of August.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keegan Grimm, 17, died after a pickup truck crossed the center line and hit her SUV in...
Grief counselors at Reedsville High School after fatal weekend crash
Damage to a house in Buchanan that was struck by a pickup truck that left the roadway
Pickup truck crashes into Buchanan house; driver dead
Dustin Bone was reported missing from Sanger B. Powers minimum-security prison in Oneida
Inmate with armed robbery conviction missing from Oneida prison
Pursuit of suspect in Appleton on College Avenue driving wrong way.
Suspect arrested after Downtown Appleton disturbance
“Dr. Phil” ended its run of original episodes after 21 seasons.
What happened to Dr. Phil on WBAY?

Latest News

Deer
As part of a study, DNR offering unique gun deer hunting opportunity
President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Del., Monday, Sept....
US makes deal with Iran to swap prisoners and release $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds
FILE - The Las Vegas Monorail passes by MGM Grand, April, 27, 2006, in Las Vegas. A...
Cybersecurity ‘issue’ prompts computer shutdowns at MGM Resorts properties across US
“Dr. Phil” ended its run of original episodes after 21 seasons.
What happened to Dr. Phil on WBAY?
FILE - DraftKings is one of the leading companies offering legal sports betting in the U.S.
DraftKings apologizes for sports betting offer referencing 9/11 terror attacks