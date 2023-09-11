CONTINUED COOL WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS

An area of nearby low pressure produced morning light rain across the southern half of Wisconsin. Anyone in our area could see still see some drizzle or scattered showers this afternoon. Our rainfall totals between now and this evening should be less than one-tenth of an inch. Other than some glimpses of sun across central Wisconsin, it’s going to be rather cloudy.

With all the clouds and a north wind, our temperatures are remaining cool for the middle of September. Highs this afternoon will be in the low to middle 60s. That’s about 10 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year. That north-northeast breeze will likely get a little stronger later today, as our storm system begins to swirl away from us.

We’re going to be in this autumnal weather pattern for the next few days. In fact, it might be cool enough tomorrow night and Wednesday night for patchy frost to form in the Northwoods! Gardeners should prepare to protect cold-sensitive plants at times through the midweek.

After that, the forecast becomes more seasonable with highs back in the 70s. The forecast looks drier later this week, although we can’t rule out some showers late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: NE 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 2-3′

TUESDAY: N 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or drizzle. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 64

TONIGHT: Broken clouds. Isolated showers. A bit breezy. LOW: 49

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Spotty showers. Late-night frost is possible NORTH. HIGH: 65 LOW: 44, 30s north

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Late-night frost NORTH. HIGH: 64 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: Golden sunshine. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 72 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: Sunshine, then late clouds. Warmer and breezy. Late-night showers. HIGH: 77 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: An early shower, then some sun. Slightly cooler. HIGH: 73 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. HIGH: 70

