On the Clock: Packers open with win over Chicago

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers 2023 season is off and running, and the best panel in the business is back to break it all down. Jason, Rob, and Mark look back on Jordan Love’s victorious debut over the Bears in this week’s On the Clock.

Topics this week include:

What to like about Jordan Love’s debut as QB1.

Aaron Jones

The Packers pass rush against Justin Fields

Safeties Darnell Savage and Rudy Ford

The young kicking combination

