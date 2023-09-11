Clark’s father watches son in person for the first time in 19 years after prison release

Kenny Clark gets the game ball after the Packers win in Chicago.
Kenny Clark gets the game ball after the Packers win in Chicago.(WBAY-TV)
By Adriana Torres
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the first time in three years, it’s Victory Monday at Lambeau Field after Week 1.

Matt LaFleur gave away two game balls away after the game at Solider Field, one to Jordan Love and one to Kenny Clark. The defensive tackle not only got a strip sack in the win at Chicago, but did so in front of his father.

This was the first time that Kenny Clark Sr. has watched his son play in person sine Kenny Jr. was 8 years old. His father has been in prison the last 19 years but was released this summer. It was a special night for the Clarks.

“He loved it. He was smiling the whole time, just the atmosphere, being up there. It was his first time being on the plane, his first time going to an NFL game,” Kenny Jr. said. “He was just shocked the whole time. It was a surreal moment for me.”

The two-time Pro-Bowler has been a leader on this Packers team for many years, so now sharing this moment with his teammates and family was a lot to take in.

“You see me smiling all the time, I don’t really get too emotional,” he said. “At the beginning of the game, it for sure hit me. It was cool just to be able to get a win and share that moment with my teammates.”

This game was just the first of many he hopes his father can attend.

“I’m just blessed man. I’ve been through a lot in my life, good or bad. I’m just happy we were able to go out there and play how we did. It was a special moment, and it was special to share that with them.”

Kenny Jr has received game balls before but this one is definitely different. He gave that game ball to his father after the game.

