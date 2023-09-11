On 9/11, New York firefighters speak at EAA Museum

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Three longtime New York City firefighters on duty on September 11, 2001, are sharing their experiences of that day in Oshkosh on the anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

Retired Battalion Chief Steve San Filippo told us on a video call he remembers waking up to a beautiful, crystal-clear sky on September 11. He said despite being on medical leave with a hurt knee, he jumped into action to help when the towers fell.

He remembers paperwork from the burning World Trade Center flying over the river and landing outside his fire station and fighter jets flying over the city he calls home.

“At some point, you realized you weren’t going to find anyone alive. It was tough, you know. A tough experience,” San Filippo said.

Retired firefighters Matt Nelson and Charles Blaich are joining San Filippo at the EAA Museum for a 9/11 memorial presentation Monday night.

They are honoring the 343 members of the FDNY who lost their lives that day.

“I feel like going in honor of the members that tragically lost their lives that day, we have to keep this alive, we have to keep this occurring so people don’t forget.”

San Filippo says his battalion lost 19 members but he knew so many others who never returned home that night.

“I don’t know if you’ve ever seen the poster of all the members that died. On that poster, there’s at least 70 to 73 members I worked with or knew personally that are longer with us,” he said.

The retired firefighters are speaking at 7 p.m. in the museum’s Eagle Hangar. The event is free for EAA members and active military and first responders. Admission is $5 for everyone else.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.