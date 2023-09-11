On 9/11, New York firefighters speak at EAA Museum

They are honoring the 343 members of the FDNY who lost their lives that da
The firefighters speak to honor the 343 members of the FDNY who died in the terrorist attacks
By Emily Roberts
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Three longtime New York City firefighters on duty on September 11, 2001, are sharing their experiences of that day in Oshkosh on the anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

Retired Battalion Chief Steve San Filippo told us on a video call he remembers waking up to a beautiful, crystal-clear sky on September 11. He said despite being on medical leave with a hurt knee, he jumped into action to help when the towers fell.

He remembers paperwork from the burning World Trade Center flying over the river and landing outside his fire station and fighter jets flying over the city he calls home.

“At some point, you realized you weren’t going to find anyone alive. It was tough, you know. A tough experience,” San Filippo said.

Retired firefighters Matt Nelson and Charles Blaich are joining San Filippo at the EAA Museum for a 9/11 memorial presentation Monday night.

They are honoring the 343 members of the FDNY who lost their lives that day.

“I feel like going in honor of the members that tragically lost their lives that day, we have to keep this alive, we have to keep this occurring so people don’t forget.”

San Filippo says his battalion lost 19 members but he knew so many others who never returned home that night.

“I don’t know if you’ve ever seen the poster of all the members that died. On that poster, there’s at least 70 to 73 members I worked with or knew personally that are longer with us,” he said.

The retired firefighters are speaking at 7 p.m. in the museum’s Eagle Hangar. The event is free for EAA members and active military and first responders. Admission is $5 for everyone else.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Map of crash that killed a Reedsville High School student and a Menasha woman
Grief counselors at Reedsville High School after fatal weekend crash
Pursuit of suspect in Appleton on College Avenue driving wrong way.
Suspect arrested after Downtown Appleton disturbance
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Lambeau Field
Annual Stair Climb at Lambeau Field honors fallen firefighters ahead of 9/11 anniversary
FILE - Syringes with vaccines are prepared at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California...
Updated COVID shots are coming. They’re part of a trio of vaccines to block fall viruses

Latest News

Firefighters at the site of the World Trade Center collapse and cleanup
New York firefighters speak at EAA Museum on 9/11
Map of crash that killed a Reedsville High School student and a Menasha woman
Grief counselors at Reedsville High School after fatal weekend crash
Map of crash that killed a Reedsville High School student and a Menasha woman
Reedsville High School brings in grief counselors after crash
The Packers 2023 season is off and running, and the best panel in the business is back to break...
On the Clock: Packers open with win in Chicago