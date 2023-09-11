4-year-old boy drowns in pool at birthday party, police say

By Carmyn Gutierrez and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Police say a 4-year-old Tennessee boy died in an accidental drowning after he got into a swimming pool during a birthday party.

Police say the 4-year-old boy was at the Saturday evening party with family members in the Nashville neighborhood of Antioch, WSMV reports. He climbed up the stairs to a porch with a connected pool and entered the water, unnoticed by others, according to police.

A guest eventually saw the boy underwater and pulled him from the pool. He was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, where he died.

As of now, it doesn’t appear that charges will be filed in the case.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pursuit of suspect in Appleton on College Avenue driving wrong way.
Suspect arrested after Downtown Appleton disturbance
A jury in Calumet County has found John Andrews not guilty of obstructing an officer, a...
Jury finds John Andrews not guilty of obstructing an officer
Summit Contracting guilty of wire fraud
FIRST ALERT INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Summit Contracting guilty of wire fraud, ordered to pay restitution to customers
Scales of justice and flags in a Wisconsin courtroom.
Driver arrested for fatal car crash into Lake Michigan
Manitowoc County head-on crash leaves two people dead

Latest News

The Packers 2023 season is off and running, and the best panel in the business is back to break...
On the Clock: Packers open with win in Chicago
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration...
Hurricane Lee unleashes heavy swell on northern Caribbean as it restrengthens over open waters
Lava was remaining along a dropped down block of the caldera and the edge of Halemaumau crater,...
Hawaii volcano Kilauea erupts, shooting out lava fountains
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Daniil Medvedev, of...
Novak Djokovic wins the US Open for his 24th Grand Slam title by beating Daniil Medvedev