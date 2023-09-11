3 captured in cornfield in August accused of running fentanyl trafficking ring

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Court records show three men who fled a traffic stop on Interstate 43 in Brown County last month were suspected of running a major fentanyl trafficking ring.

Marquis Clark, Marcus Watson and Treveonta Pointer face drug charges including manufacturing/delivering fentanyl. Clark and Pointer are also charged with being party to the crime of a felon in possession of a firearm.

The complaint says drug agents or informants were able to buy hundreds of fentanyl pills from Pointer since June, mostly blue pills. The investigation showed he was working with Watson and Clark, who were bringing the drugs to Green Bay from Chicago and Milwaukee. Investigators said they had a bag of approximately 700 to 800 pills during one drug buy in July.

As we reported on August 10, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and Green Bay police, including a SWAT team, tried to stop a car believed to be involved in criminal activity. Officers set out tire deflation devices, and the car went off I-43 near Langes Corners Road and into a cornfield.

Deputies say Watson and Pointer were caught right away after trying to run. Clark was apprehended two-and-a-half hours later with the help of a K9 unit.

The criminal complaint says Pointer was going in and out of consciousness. He admitted he ingested fentanyl. At the hospital, he said he swallowed Ecstasy and Percocet.

Investigators found plastic baggies along I-43 with more than 400 blue fentanyl pills. Inside the car they found cocaine, an extended pistol magazine with 19 rounds, and one 9mm round on the floor. They also found some drugs on the suspects.

Through court records we also learned the suspects were involved in a high-speed chase in the city of Green Bay eight days before their arrest. Police abandoned that chase due to the danger as it reached 90 miles per hour.

