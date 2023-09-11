3 Brilliant Minutes: Golden Egg?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad has a slew of Monday mysteries to discuss in his 3 Brilliant Minutes, including a submerged golden egg!

NOAA scientists exploring the Gulf of Alaska found what is being called a “golden egg” or “golden orb” on the ocean floor. They have no idea what it is, other than it is of biological origin.

Drought in Texas dries up a riverbed to reveal more than 70 dinosaur footprints, making it one of the longest sets of such tracks in the world!

Also, an amateur astronomer/photographer in Slovakia captured a highly detailed image of rare “Sprite” - a kind-of vertical electrical charge above thunderstorms, that ionizes gases turning them into glowing plasma.

