3 Brilliant Minutes: Golden Egg?

Brad has a slew of Monday mysteries to discuss in his 3 Brilliant Minutes, including a submerged golden egg!
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NOAA scientists exploring the Gulf of Alaska found what is being called a "golden egg" or "golden orb" on the ocean floor. They have no idea what it is, other than it is of biological origin.

NOAA scientists exploring the Gulf of Alaska found what is being called a “golden egg” or “golden orb” on the ocean floor. They have no idea what it is, other than it is of biological origin.

Drought in Texas dries up a riverbed to reveal more than 70 dinosaur footprints, making it one of the longest sets of such tracks in the world!

Also, an amateur astronomer/photographer in Slovakia captured a highly detailed image of rare “Sprite” - a kind-of vertical electrical charge above thunderstorms, that ionizes gases turning them into glowing plasma.

See more in the video above.

