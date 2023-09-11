19-year-old accused of stabbing his mother appears in court

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - The young man accused of stabbing and killing his 39-year-old mother in Clintonville was in court Monday.

19-year-old Jordan Peters is charged with first degree intentional homicide. He was taken into custody just last week on September 4.

According to court records, Peters and his mother were in a vehicle when Peters stabbed her around 12:30 in the afternoon last Monday. His mother was flown to a Neenah hospital where she died.

According to a criminal complaint, Peters told authorities, “I guess I got really angry and was thinking about the past and got to that breaking point and just stabbed her”.

In court on Monday, Peters’ defense attorneys requested to lower bond which is set at $1 million but the judge denied it.

“This is a life imprisonment if he is convicted, so there is a substantial likelihood of appearance issues, but I will leave that for the trial court to develop and make a more appropriate bond,” said Judge Raymond Huber.

The judge also granted a no contact order with another person and three children. Peters is expected back in court for his preliminary hearing next Tuesday.

