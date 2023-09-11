1 dead following alleged domestic fight at Stevens Point hotel on Friday

(Hailey Clevenger WSAW)
By Sean White
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 49-year-old man has died following an alleged domestic incident at an Econo Lodge on Friday, Sept. 9 in Stevens Point.

The Stevens Point Police Department was called to the Econo Lodge, located at 5110 Main St. at around 8:46 a.m. for a report of an unconscious male as a result of fighting.

Police said the disturbance involved a man attacking his common-law wife and the second man attempted to stop the husband from hurting the wife further. The 49-year-old husband then turned his attack towards the 53-year-old male who stepped in and struck him about 10 times in the face. The second man fought off the husband and put the husband in a chokehold.

When first responders arrived the husband was still alive, but later died at an area hospital. The other man was transported by ambulance for injuries sustained after he allegedly intervened in the domestic disturbance.

SPPD’s Investigations Bureau responded as well as the Stevens Point Fire Department.

The cause of death is unknown and the case is still under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keegan Grimm, 17, died after a pickup truck crossed the center line and hit her SUV in...
Grief counselors at Reedsville High School after fatal weekend crash
Pursuit of suspect in Appleton on College Avenue driving wrong way.
Suspect arrested after Downtown Appleton disturbance
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Damage to a house in Buchanan that was struck by a pickup truck that left the roadway
Pickup truck crashes into Buchanan house; driver dead
Lambeau Field
Annual Stair Climb at Lambeau Field honors fallen firefighters ahead of 9/11 anniversary

Latest News

Firefighters at the scene of the World Trade Center collapse after the 9/11 attacks
New York firefighters to share 9/11 stories at EAA Museum
The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 22 consecutive drawings.
Powerball jackpot worth $522 million up for grabs in Monday drawing
Police hope the motorcyclist's clothing, helmet or backpack look familiar
Police give up chasing motorcyclist as speeds exceed 100 mph
Damage to a house in Buchanan that was struck by a pickup truck that left the roadway
Driver pronounced dead after pickup truck hits house