Stair climb at Lambeau Field honors firefighters ahead of 9/11 anniversary

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Monday will mark the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. It is a day that is extremely personal for some as they have lost loved ones.

Today an event at Lambeau Field gave people a chance to honor the 343 New York Firefighters who died at the World Trade Center responding to calls for help.

Just outside Lambeau Field, thousands of people gathered Saturday morning as a special ceremony was held to honor the victims 9/11. Honoring especially the firefighters who died, in the line of duty which includes Lieutenant Peter Freund...

His daughter came, wearing a shirt, with his name on it.

Peter Freund died on the 27th floor of the North Tower.

The daughter, Julie Henneberry said, “My husband never got to meet his father-in-law, my son never gets to meet his grandpa. It’s just a giant hole in my life that my family never recovered from. I have siblings that still struggle every day. I have days that I struggle.”

Freund’s daughter was among the participants from across the U.S. who descended upon Lambeau Field to climb the equivalent of 110 stories which is the height of the World Trade Center towers.

The annual event is co-sponsored by the Green Bay Metro Fire Department and Pierce Manufacturing, with the proceeds benefitting the National Fallen Firefighters Fund.

Chad Miller from Pierce Manufacturing explained, “One promise the fire industry made was we will never forget that day and our factory if you walk in our doors, walk in our factory you will see the badges people be wearing today all over on people’s toolboxes, workstations, things of that nature. Our hallways have pictures of this event in it. So, it’s really engrained in our culture.”

Also on hand, was Abby Barr-- whose husband, Cory was a Sun Prairie firefighter killed, while responding to an explosion five years ago...which leveled a portion of the city’s downtown. She spoke about how the event was a way to honor her late husband.

“There’s a lot of different things I’ve done in terms of honoring my husband, Cory. I know this is 9/11 but it’s all about fallen heroes as well. So, anything I can do to feel like I can honor Corey makes me feel closer to him.” Abby Barr elaborated.

For some it’s also about the healing process... which can be tough to overcome.

Julie Henneberry said, “This is a big thing. Like five years ago, I would have never done anything like this. I use to pretend 9/11 didn’t happen and not want to deal with it because it’s a lot but I want to be able to work thru it so I can tell my son about it.”

Last year’s stair climb at Lambeau Field raised more than $180,000 dollars.

