SCATTERED SHOWERS EXPECTED AS PRO FOOTBALL SEASON BEGINS

IT’S GAMEDAY!! It’s going to be sunny and comfortable in Chicago, but sadly the same cannot be said in northeast Wisconsin. A slow-moving system has moved over western Wisconsin causing scattered showers Sunday morning. The scattered showers will continue for most of the morning hours before becoming isolated by the afternoon. Most of the rain looks to fall in the morning hours while the afternoon remains dry, but a shower or two can’t be ruled out in the afternoon. Highs will be much cooler because of the cloud cover and rain. Highs will only be in the mid to lower 60s with a few locations near the Fox Valley reaching 70 degrees.

Heading into the first full week of September, scattered showers are expected to continue on Monday as the same system gains strength as it moves over Lake Michigan. Thunderstorms formation is VERY LOW as the components for storms are not over Wisconsin. By Monday night, showers will become isolated and may linger into Tuesday morning. Highs will continue to be below average in the mid to lower 60s and lows in the 40s.

By midweek, high pressure will return bringing back sunshine and eventually normal temperatures by Friday. It’s looking like the next chance of showers will come next weekend.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: E 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: NE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Overcast with chances of showers. HIGH: 67

TONIGHT: Overcast with chances of more showers. LOW: 56

MONDAY: Scattered showers likely, mostly cloudy. HIGH: 64 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: Early showers possible, partly sunny. Cooler. HIGH: 62 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. HIGH: 63 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, warming up. HIGH: 69 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, back to normal highs. HIGH: 75 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: Chance of showers, partly sunny. HIGH: 74

