Manitowoc County head-on crash leaves two people dead

TOWN OF CATO, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly early morning crash regarding two-vehicles.

On September 10, 2023, at approximately 5:23AM Manitowoc County authorities responded to U.S. Highway 10 and County Highway G in the Town of Cato.

The preliminary investigation shows before the crash a 21-year-old woman from Menasha was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado going westbound on U.S. Highway 10. A 17-year-old woman from Reedsville was driving a 2010 Ford Escape going eastbound on U.S. Highway 10. The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado crossed over the centerline and hit the eastbound Ford Escape in a head-on collision.

The 21-year-old woman from Menasha was pronounced dead on scene. The 17-year-old driver of the Ford Escape was transported by ThedaStar Helicopter to ThedaCare Medical Center in Neenah. She was later pronounced dead at the Medical Center. There were no other occupants in either of the vehicles when the crash occurred.

The 17-year-old involved in the crash is a student at Reedsville High School. The School District will have grief counselors available for students this week starting Monday, September 11th.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is completing a reconstruction of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation and no further information is being released at this time.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.