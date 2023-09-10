Dave Schroeder’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts’: Packers at Bears

CHICAGO, Ill. (WBAY) - With the Green Bay Packers set to start the 2023 season with a visit to the Chicago Bears, it’s time to get in the know and ready to go with Dave Schroeder’s “Fast 5 Pack Facts.”

#1 Home away from home: First things first, the Packers have been simply spectacular at Soldier Field. Green Bay has won 12 of its last 13 games in Chicago, dating back to the 2010 NFC Championship Game. The only loss in that span came in 2018. And the Packers even won at Soldier Field with Brett Hundley playing in place of Aaron Rodgers in 2017.

#2 Receiver injuries: The start of the Jordan Love era may be a bit tougher due to hamstring injuries within the wide receiver corps. Chrstian Watson is OUT with a hamstring injury, while Romeo Doubs is QUESTIONABLE. NFL Network is reporting that Doubs will play, but likely be on a snap count. Watson and Doubs are only 2nd-year players, but they are the team’s most experienced receivers. Aside from this duo, the only WR on the Green Bay roster with any NFL experience is Samori Toure, who had 5 catches last year.

#3 Jordan Love era: Surprised this wasn’t fact #1? Well, I had to set the stage with perspective on the rivalry and that injury news. Love (and the team) have been looking forward to do this day for a long time. It’s never easy to replace a legend like Rodgers, but Love sure looks to have the mental disposition required to do so. He is as even keel as they come. In all my interactions with Love, I’ve never seen him flustered. I’ve never really seen Love get animated in any appreciable way regardless of the topic of conversation in the locker room. And he looks to be the same guy on the sidelines. Left tackle David Bakhtiari told us this week that he tries to rattle every teammate who comes through the doors, to test them. And Bakhtiari hasn’t gotten a rise out of Love. Impressive.

#4 RB = receiving back: Aaron Jones is more than ready to help out if called upon in the passing game. Did you know that last year he scored just 2 rushing touchdowns? But Jones added 5 scores through the passing game. On the NFL’s “Top 100″ program, Jones declared that his favorite play of the 2022 season was a TD catch in Philadelphia. Jones prides himself on being a dual-threat back. And, remember, Matt LaFleur is a master at adapting without weapons. Prior to Davante Adams’ departure last year, LaFleur had won every single game he was forced to coach without Adams due to injury. Oftentimes LaFleur leaned on his running backs more when injuries arose. However, admittedly, this is a much younger roster to try to put out injury fires with.

#5 Packers defense: Last year this unit was supposed to carry the Packers. It didn’t. But late in the year, coordinator Joe Barry appeared to find something by simplifying things for his defense. Can that carry over to have success this season? The return of OLB Rashan Gary should help. He tore his ACL about 10 months ago. And, while on a snap count in the opener, he should make a difference. Gary was making plays all over the practice field after returning from the PUP list last month.

Prediction: Packers 13, Bears 10

