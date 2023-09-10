COOL START TO THE WEEK, RAIN CHANCES CONTINUE

Cool, fall-like weather will hang around for the start of the work week. The average high right now is 74° and it’ll take until the end of the week to get back to that level.

For tonight... mostly cloudy skies continue. Lows will be in the 50s. An area of rain will track across southern Wisconsin late but it may graze areas south of Green Bay.

Monday is looking mostly cloudy and cool again with highs mainly in the 60s. The best chance of rain during the morning (and commute) will be south of Green Bay but scattered showers could pop-up elsewhere during the course of the day.

More clouds and a few more showers are possible on Tuesday. Highs look to stay in the 60s. Temperature cool into the low 40s both Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Frost may be a concern across central and northern Wisconsin it’ll be too warm for that in the Fox Valley.

High pressure moves in Wednesday and it’ll give us brighter skies through Friday. Highs stay in the 60s Wednesday but more in the way of 70s return Thursday and even more so on Friday. A weak cold front could spark a few isolated showers on Saturday but odds remain low.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

MONDAY: N 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

TUESDAY: NNE 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Chance of late rain SOUTH. LOW: 56

MONDAY: Morning rain SOUTH. Chance of scattered PM Showers. HIGH: 64 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: A few showers possible. More clouds than sun. HIGH: 64 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Still cool. HIGH: 66 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny & warmer. HIGH: 71 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy. Stray showers possible. HIGH: 76 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 72

