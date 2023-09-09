WATCH: Operation Football - Week 4
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Kaukauna went on the road and knocked off FVA foe Neenah in our Game of the Week. Meanwhile Kimberly survived Fond du Lac’s upset bid at home. Dave Schroeder breaks down all the highlights from a busy week four of the high school football season in this week’s Operation Football.
Check out the scores from around the state:
Abbotsford 34, Iola-Scandinavia 12
Alma-Pepin 39, Augusta 0
Almond-Bancroft 50, Niagara 12
Amherst 19, Shiocton 0
Appleton East 42, Oshkosh North 7
Appleton North 34, Oshkosh West 9
Aquinas 45, Altoona 12
Arrowhead 27, Waukesha West 24
Badger 27, Waterford 3
Baldwin-Woodville 49, Ellsworth 0
Baraboo 23, Holmen 14
Beloit Memorial 24, Union Grove 21
Black Hawk 30, Fennimore 0
Blair-Taylor 44, Whitehall 20
Boyceville 44, Turtle Lake 6
Bradley-Bourbonnais, Ill. 57, Kingdom Prep 14
Brookfield Central 50, West Allis Hale 27
Bruce 48, Athens 6
Cameron 35, Bloomer 8
Campbellsport 17, Mayville 7
Catholic Central 42, Dominican 18
Catholic Memorial 34, Pewaukee 13
Chilton 43, Valders 36
Clayton 61, Winter 19
Coleman 35, Bark River-Harris, Mich. 14
Crivitz 47, Clintonville 25
D.C. Everest 17, Marshfield 14
Darlington 40, Southwestern 0
DeForest 47, Portage 35
Delavan-Darien 24, Whitewater 14
Eau Claire North 20, Superior 0
Edgar 48, Rosholt 0
Eleva-Strum 36, Independence 6
Elk Mound 47, Osseo-Fairchild 0
Elkhorn Area 49, Wilmot 21
Elmwood-Plum City 22, Cadott 8
Fox Valley Lutheran 42, New London 8
Gibraltar 53, Algoma 50, OT
Gilman 77, Cornell 0
Glenwood City 26, Clear Lake 19
Grantsburg 58, Adams-Friendship 13
Hartford 37, West Bend East 29
Highland 28, Boscobel 7
Homestead 16, Nicolet 13
Horicon 46, Palmyra-Eagle 34
Hortonville 55, Appleton West 6
Howards Grove 28, Manitowoc Lutheran 20
Hudson 48, River Falls 26
Janesville Parker 28, Janesville Craig 17
Johnson Creek 52, Cambria-Friesland 25
Kaukauna 16, Neenah 9
Kenosha Indian Trail 56, Kenosha Tremper 0
Kenosha St Joseph 59, Kenosha Christian Life 0
Kettle Moraine 41, Oconomowoc 6
Kewaskum 27, Waupun 6
Kewaunee 34, Oconto 6
Kiel 41, Roncalli 12
Kimberly 22, Fond du Lac 21
Kohler 44, New Holstein 21
La Crosse Logan 27, Reedsburg Area 12
Ladysmith 47, Webster 6
Lake Country Lutheran 36, St Thomas More 7
Lakeside Lutheran 48, Big Foot 0
Lancaster 56, Mauston 26
Lena 44, Sevastopol 18
Little Chute 35, Waupaca 11
Lodi 43, Turner 0
Lourdes Academy 21, Fall River/Rio 13
Luther 29, Royall 8
Madison Memorial 49, Madison East 18
Marathon 48, Assumption 7
Markesan 34, Dodgeland 12
McDonell Central 27, Owen-Withee 25
McFarland 41, Jefferson 21
Medford Area 50, Lakeland 14
Menomonie 28, Chippewa Falls 20
Milw. King 39, Milwaukee Hamilton 8
Milwaukee Riverside University 48, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 8
Mineral Point 31, River Ridge 22
Mishicot 33, Peshtigo 6
Mondovi 36, Stanley-Boyd 14
Mosinee 42, Ashland 0
Mount Horeb 41, Sauk Prairie 7
Mukwonago 55, Waukesha South 0
Muskego 42, Waukesha North 6
Neillsville 18, Fall Creek 7
New Berlin Eisenhower 35, Pius XI Catholic 7
New Berlin West 29, Wauwatosa West 21
New Glarus 20, Edgewood 14
New Lisbon 38, Brookwood 12
New Richmond 31, Eau Claire Memorial 7
Newman Catholic 37, Laona-Wabeno 0
North Crawford 54, Princeton 0
Northwestern 26, St. Croix Falls 7
Oak Creek 43, Racine Horlick 0
Oakfield 53, Kickapoo 0
Onalaska 29, La Crosse Central 28
Ozaukee 21, Oostburg 20, OT
Pardeeville 21, St. Mary 18
Pecatonica 46, Parkview 0
Pittsville 60, Pacelli 14
Platteville 14, Brodhead 6
Port Washington 30, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 15
Potosi 50, Cuba City 21
Prairie du Chien 43, Richland Center 7
Racine Case 37, Kenosha Bradford 21
Racine Lutheran 37, Brookfield Academy 9
Random Lake 27, Hilbert 7
Reedsville 28, Cedar Grove-Belgium 14
Rice Lake 34, Amery 0
River Valley 33, Dodgeville 7
Saint Croix Central 49, Osceola 6
Seymour 14, Denmark 7
Shell Lake 64, Mellen 12
Slinger 28, Cedarburg 14
Somerset 44, Prescott 36
South Milwaukee 44, Cudahy 8
Southern Door 34, Bonduel 14
Sparta 21, Tomah 20
Spring Valley 45, Colfax 6
St Mary’s Springs 37, Laconia 7
Stevens Point 41, Wisconsin Rapids 9
Stoughton 43, Fort Atkinson 41
Stratford 42, Manawa 0
Sturgeon Bay 22, Marinette 19
Sun Prairie 34, Beaver Dam 19
Sun Prairie West 10, Milton 9
Three Lakes 58, Port Edwards 7
Two Rivers 35, Brillion 0
Unity 41, Edgerton 28
Verona 28, Middleton 21
Waterloo 15, Cambridge 7
Watertown 30, Oregon 27
Watertown Luther Prep 57, University School of Milwaukee 21
Waunakee 63, Monona Grove 0
Wausau West 49, Wausau East 14
Wauwatosa East 28, Milwaukee Lutheran 12
West Salem 50, Arcadia 6
Westosha Central 49, Burlington 7
Weyauwega-Fremont 40, Nekoosa 20
Whitefish Bay 35, West Bend West 10
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 22, Lomira 15
Winneconne 24, Freedom 14
Wisconsin Dells 42, Westfield 0
Wisconsin Lutheran 28, Greenfield 27
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 62, Spencer 0
Xavier 37, Wrightstown 20
