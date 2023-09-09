WATCH: Operation Football - Week 4

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Kaukauna went on the road and knocked off FVA foe Neenah in our Game of the Week. Meanwhile Kimberly survived Fond du Lac’s upset bid at home. Dave Schroeder breaks down all the highlights from a busy week four of the high school football season in this week’s Operation Football.

Look above for part one and below for part two.

Check out the scores from around the state:

Abbotsford 34, Iola-Scandinavia 12

Alma-Pepin 39, Augusta 0

Almond-Bancroft 50, Niagara 12

Amherst 19, Shiocton 0

Appleton East 42, Oshkosh North 7

Appleton North 34, Oshkosh West 9

Aquinas 45, Altoona 12

Arrowhead 27, Waukesha West 24

Badger 27, Waterford 3

Baldwin-Woodville 49, Ellsworth 0

Baraboo 23, Holmen 14

Beloit Memorial 24, Union Grove 21

Black Hawk 30, Fennimore 0

Blair-Taylor 44, Whitehall 20

Boyceville 44, Turtle Lake 6

Bradley-Bourbonnais, Ill. 57, Kingdom Prep 14

Brookfield Central 50, West Allis Hale 27

Bruce 48, Athens 6

Cameron 35, Bloomer 8

Campbellsport 17, Mayville 7

Catholic Central 42, Dominican 18

Catholic Memorial 34, Pewaukee 13

Chilton 43, Valders 36

Clayton 61, Winter 19

Coleman 35, Bark River-Harris, Mich. 14

Crivitz 47, Clintonville 25

D.C. Everest 17, Marshfield 14

Darlington 40, Southwestern 0

DeForest 47, Portage 35

Delavan-Darien 24, Whitewater 14

Eau Claire North 20, Superior 0

Edgar 48, Rosholt 0

Eleva-Strum 36, Independence 6

Elk Mound 47, Osseo-Fairchild 0

Elkhorn Area 49, Wilmot 21

Elmwood-Plum City 22, Cadott 8

Fox Valley Lutheran 42, New London 8

Gibraltar 53, Algoma 50, OT

Gilman 77, Cornell 0

Glenwood City 26, Clear Lake 19

Grantsburg 58, Adams-Friendship 13

Hartford 37, West Bend East 29

Highland 28, Boscobel 7

Homestead 16, Nicolet 13

Horicon 46, Palmyra-Eagle 34

Hortonville 55, Appleton West 6

Howards Grove 28, Manitowoc Lutheran 20

Hudson 48, River Falls 26

Janesville Parker 28, Janesville Craig 17

Johnson Creek 52, Cambria-Friesland 25

Kaukauna 16, Neenah 9

Kenosha Indian Trail 56, Kenosha Tremper 0

Kenosha St Joseph 59, Kenosha Christian Life 0

Kettle Moraine 41, Oconomowoc 6

Kewaskum 27, Waupun 6

Kewaunee 34, Oconto 6

Kiel 41, Roncalli 12

Kimberly 22, Fond du Lac 21

Kohler 44, New Holstein 21

La Crosse Logan 27, Reedsburg Area 12

Ladysmith 47, Webster 6

Lake Country Lutheran 36, St Thomas More 7

Lakeside Lutheran 48, Big Foot 0

Lancaster 56, Mauston 26

Lena 44, Sevastopol 18

Little Chute 35, Waupaca 11

Lodi 43, Turner 0

Lourdes Academy 21, Fall River/Rio 13

Luther 29, Royall 8

Madison Memorial 49, Madison East 18

Marathon 48, Assumption 7

Markesan 34, Dodgeland 12

McDonell Central 27, Owen-Withee 25

McFarland 41, Jefferson 21

Medford Area 50, Lakeland 14

Menomonie 28, Chippewa Falls 20

Milw. King 39, Milwaukee Hamilton 8

Milwaukee Riverside University 48, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 8

Mineral Point 31, River Ridge 22

Mishicot 33, Peshtigo 6

Mondovi 36, Stanley-Boyd 14

Mosinee 42, Ashland 0

Mount Horeb 41, Sauk Prairie 7

Mukwonago 55, Waukesha South 0

Muskego 42, Waukesha North 6

Neillsville 18, Fall Creek 7

New Berlin Eisenhower 35, Pius XI Catholic 7

New Berlin West 29, Wauwatosa West 21

New Glarus 20, Edgewood 14

New Lisbon 38, Brookwood 12

New Richmond 31, Eau Claire Memorial 7

Newman Catholic 37, Laona-Wabeno 0

North Crawford 54, Princeton 0

Northwestern 26, St. Croix Falls 7

Oak Creek 43, Racine Horlick 0

Oakfield 53, Kickapoo 0

Onalaska 29, La Crosse Central 28

Ozaukee 21, Oostburg 20, OT

Pardeeville 21, St. Mary 18

Pecatonica 46, Parkview 0

Pittsville 60, Pacelli 14

Platteville 14, Brodhead 6

Port Washington 30, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 15

Potosi 50, Cuba City 21

Prairie du Chien 43, Richland Center 7

Racine Case 37, Kenosha Bradford 21

Racine Lutheran 37, Brookfield Academy 9

Random Lake 27, Hilbert 7

Reedsville 28, Cedar Grove-Belgium 14

Rice Lake 34, Amery 0

River Valley 33, Dodgeville 7

Saint Croix Central 49, Osceola 6

Seymour 14, Denmark 7

Shell Lake 64, Mellen 12

Slinger 28, Cedarburg 14

Somerset 44, Prescott 36

South Milwaukee 44, Cudahy 8

Southern Door 34, Bonduel 14

Sparta 21, Tomah 20

Spring Valley 45, Colfax 6

St Mary’s Springs 37, Laconia 7

Stevens Point 41, Wisconsin Rapids 9

Stoughton 43, Fort Atkinson 41

Stratford 42, Manawa 0

Sturgeon Bay 22, Marinette 19

Sun Prairie 34, Beaver Dam 19

Sun Prairie West 10, Milton 9

Three Lakes 58, Port Edwards 7

Two Rivers 35, Brillion 0

Unity 41, Edgerton 28

Verona 28, Middleton 21

Waterloo 15, Cambridge 7

Watertown 30, Oregon 27

Watertown Luther Prep 57, University School of Milwaukee 21

Waunakee 63, Monona Grove 0

Wausau West 49, Wausau East 14

Wauwatosa East 28, Milwaukee Lutheran 12

West Salem 50, Arcadia 6

Westosha Central 49, Burlington 7

Weyauwega-Fremont 40, Nekoosa 20

Whitefish Bay 35, West Bend West 10

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 22, Lomira 15

Winneconne 24, Freedom 14

Wisconsin Dells 42, Westfield 0

Wisconsin Lutheran 28, Greenfield 27

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 62, Spencer 0

Xavier 37, Wrightstown 20

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.