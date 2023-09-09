Suspect arrested after Downtown Appleton disturbance

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police officers responded to a downtown disturbance this week. Officers say an individual was reportedly hitting the windows of a business with a rifle with such force that it caused the rifle’s wooden stock to break.

The suspect then abandoned the rifle and left in a vehicle prior to officer’s arrival.

Appleton Police located the suspect’s vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The suspect fled at a high rate of speed and drove in the wrong lane of traffic down College Avenue attempting to elude officers. Officers ended the pursuit due to safety concerns.

Following this incident, the Appleton Police Department learned from a neighboring jurisdiction of a report earlier involving the same suspect with a firearm pointing it at vehicles. There was also another report of a disturbance that occurred just before this incident where the suspect allegedly pointed a firearm at a family member.

Later, the suspect’s vehicle was again located and due to public safety and earlier reports a pursuit was initiated. Multiple agencies assisted in this pursuit.

The vehicle came to a stop in Shawano County where the suspect was taken into custody. Two additional firearms were located inside the vehicle.

Appleton Police department was later contacted by a different neighboring jurisdiction regarding a burglary investigation where the suspect was believed to have stolen multiple firearms recovered in the incident.

The suspect in is in Outagamie County Jail on numerous criminal charges.

The name or age of the suspect has not been released as of this time.

