IDEAL FALL WEATHER TODAY, BUT CLOUDS & SHOWERS RETURN ON PRO FOOTBALL OPENING

Who’s ready for some fall weather?! For your Saturday forecast, it’s going to feel like fall as high pressure moves over Wisconsin pushing the clouds to the south and warming temperatures up back to normal in the mid 70s. There are reports of dense fog forming in some areas of Wisconsin. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Green Lake County until 9 AM Saturday morning. If you run into dense fog, slow down and turn on your low-beam headlights so people can see you coming!

The sunshine and fall temperatures will be short lived as our next weathermaker moves very slowly to the southeast from Minnesota. The weathermaker will bring a weak cold front into Wisconsin initiating a chance of isolated to scattered showers starting early Sunday morning and continuing off and on through Tuesday. It’s NOT going to rain the entire time, but the chance of spotty showers are possible from Sunday morning through Tuesday. There’s a VERY LOW chance a thunderstorm will develop as the energy and moisture to create the thunderstorms will be lacking. Overall the next three days will be gloomy and cooler.

Once the weathermaker leaves, high pressure moves in by Wednesday to bring back the sunshine and warm up the temperatures back to normal by Friday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NNE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: ESE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

SUNDAY: E 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal, fall weather! HIGH: 73

TONIGHT: Clouds increase from north to south, not as cool. LOW: 55

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, spotty chances of showers. HIGH: 68 LOW: 57

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers possible. HIGH: 67 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, spotty showers possible. HIGH: 63 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: Clouds decrease, much cooler. HIGH: 64 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warming up. HIGH: 70 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal. HIGH: 75

