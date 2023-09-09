COOL SATURDAY MORNING, WARMER AFTERNOON

Skies will be clear tonight, and with a calm wind and low humidity, temperatures will slip into the 40s for lows. Patchy fog will develop prior to sunrise and it may be locally dense in spots. Any fog should lift by 9-10 a.m. and skies will be sunny thereafter. Temperatures will warm up quickly with a light northeast wind. Highs should get back to normal levels for the first half of September in the low-to-mid 70s.

Clouds will begin to increase late Saturday evening and scattered showers are possible overnight and into Sunday. It won’t be a washout, but periodic showers can be expected. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs in the upper half of the 60s. More 60s are on tap early next week with scattered rain showers continuing on Monday. By Tuesday, the steadier rain will be in the eastern Great Lakes, but spotty showers remain possible.

Temperatures will be cooler than average with highs in the lower half of the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. The latter half of the week is looking dry with more sunshine. Highs should get back into the 70s as well.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SATURDAY: N/E 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

SUNDAY: E 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Patchy fog late. Cool and calm. LOW: 47

SATURDAY: Daybreak fog, otherwise sunny. Seasonable temperatures. More clouds late. HIGH: 74 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers. HIGH: 69 LOW: 57

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. HIGH: 66 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. A few showers linger. HIGH: 63 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: Decreasing clouds. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 64 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. HIGH: 70 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonable. A stray shower? HIGH: 74

