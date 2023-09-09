CLOUDS & SCATTERED SHOWERS TO CLOSE OUT THE WEEKEND

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
HERE IS THE FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST FOR SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9TH, 2023.
By Keith Gibson
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Clouds will increase tonight and showers are possible late. Lows won’t be a chilly as the last few nights... mainly 50s.

Sunday is looking mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. The chance of rain will be with us all day long but it shouldn’t be an all day washout in any one place. Just have some rain gear on standby because you may need to use it. Most of us will have highs in the 60s.

Cool, cloudy, and showery weather is expected to continue on Monday. Highs stay in the 60s. Clouds may start to thin out a bit on Tuesday but it’ll take until Wednesday for widespread sunshine to return. Highs in the 60s are likely through the middle of the week with lows in the 50s and 40s.

Southerly winds along with fair skies will warm us back up into the 70s by the end of the work week week and start of next weekend.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SUNDAY: ENE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-1′

MONDAY: NNE 5-12 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Showers possible late. LOW: 55

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. HIGH: 67 LOW: 55

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. HIGH: 65 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a shower. HIGH: 63 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Staying cool. HIGH: 66 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Turning milder. HIGH: 71 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 75 LOW: 53

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy. Mild. Chance of a shower. HIGH: 74

