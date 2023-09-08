WWE Smackdown coming to Green Bay on Dec. 15

WWE Smackdown
WWE Smackdown(AP)
By Sean White
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - PMI Entertainment Group and the WWE have announced that a live performance of Friday Night Smackdown will come to the Resch Center in Green Bay on Dec. 15 at 6:45 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m.

Attendees will be able to catch their favorite WWE superstars including United States Champion Rey Mysterio, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, and many more.

Tickets are available at ReschCenter.com or by calling 800-895-0071. They will also be available at the Ticket Star Box Office in the Resch Center.

