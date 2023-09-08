Study: “Forever chemicals” in the water in half of U.S. homes

The United States Geological Survey finds nearly half of U.S. homes could have PFAS coming from the tap
By Emily Roberts
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Harmful “forever chemicals” could be in your drinking water right now. A study from the United States Geological Survey finds nearly half of U.S. homes could have PFAS coming from their tap.

PFAS can impact you and your family’s health. The Environmental Protection Agency says students show exposure can lead to increased risk of some cancers, decreased fertility, and low birthweight.

Because of that, the University of Wisconsin System is trying to answer your biggest questions about things like PFAS and microplastics.

Thanks to more than $500,000 in funding, U.W.-Oshkosh can further its research into our state’s biggest water challenges. It’s one piece of more than $4.3 million from the Freshwater Collaborative of Wisconsin, funding 22 U.W. projects.

The money supports summer research programs and research projects targeting concerns in your community.

“In Wisconsin, we have 15,000 lakes. We border two Great Lakes. Those of us -- I’m a Wisconsin native -- sometimes take water for granted,” Greg Kleinheinz of the Environmental Research and Innovation Center at UWO said.

All of this research comes as water industry employers face challenges in recruiting, retaining and training workers.

