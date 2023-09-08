St. Norbert College Dedicates Basketball Court to Trailblazing Alum, Former Harlem Globetrotter Chuck Holton

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) — St. Norbert College paid tribute on Thursday to one of its pioneering graduates, Chuck Holton, by dedicating a basketball court in his honor. “Chuck’s Court” was unveiled inside the Ray Van Den Heuvel Campus Center, located at 419 First St. in De Pere.

Holton has the unique distinction of being St. Norbert’s first African-American graduate. As a student, he excelled in both basketball and track, graduating in 1952. His athletic prowess led him to a six-year stint with the iconic Harlem Globetrotters. Following his athletic career, Holton served in key roles, including the director of health and human services for Milwaukee County and the executive director position at Milwaukee’s House of Peace. Holton died in April 2022 at the age of 91.

The ceremony to dedicate Chuck’s Court included Holton’s brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Mary Holton, both of whom are alumni from the Class of 1966. St. Norbert College President Laurie Joyner was joined by other invited guests and students.

“We’re thrilled to be able to honor the impact that Chuck had on our campus by dedicating this space in his name,” said Todd Danen, philanthropic relationship manager at St. Norbert College. “Chuck was a star athlete in two sports and a very active student.”

In addition to the court dedication, St. Norbert College is going a step further in recognizing Holton’s legacy. The institution has established the Holton Endowed Scholarship, which aims to support students from historically underrepresented populations, reflecting Holton’s path-breaking journey at the college.

