St. Norbert College Dedicates Basketball Court to Trailblazing Alum, Former Harlem Globetrotter Chuck Holton

Holton has the unique distinction of being St. Norbert's first African-American graduate.
Holton has the unique distinction of being St. Norbert's first African-American graduate.(St. Norbert College)
By Adam Behnke
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) — St. Norbert College paid tribute on Thursday to one of its pioneering graduates, Chuck Holton, by dedicating a basketball court in his honor. “Chuck’s Court” was unveiled inside the Ray Van Den Heuvel Campus Center, located at 419 First St. in De Pere.

Holton has the unique distinction of being St. Norbert’s first African-American graduate. As a student, he excelled in both basketball and track, graduating in 1952. His athletic prowess led him to a six-year stint with the iconic Harlem Globetrotters. Following his athletic career, Holton served in key roles, including the director of health and human services for Milwaukee County and the executive director position at Milwaukee’s House of Peace. Holton died in April 2022 at the age of 91.

The ceremony to dedicate Chuck’s Court included Holton’s brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Mary Holton, both of whom are alumni from the Class of 1966. St. Norbert College President Laurie Joyner was joined by other invited guests and students.

“We’re thrilled to be able to honor the impact that Chuck had on our campus by dedicating this space in his name,” said Todd Danen, philanthropic relationship manager at St. Norbert College. “Chuck was a star athlete in two sports and a very active student.”

In addition to the court dedication, St. Norbert College is going a step further in recognizing Holton’s legacy. The institution has established the Holton Endowed Scholarship, which aims to support students from historically underrepresented populations, reflecting Holton’s path-breaking journey at the college.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was shot in a road rage incident and a suspect is still not in custody as of early...
Winneconne victim expected to recover after road-rage shooting; suspect dead after crash
Crews were still demolishing the middle section of the Rowleys Bay Resort in Ellison Bay as of...
“This is a very significant loss”: Fire heavily damages Rowleys Bay Resort
A semi trailer is crumpled beneath the on-ramp to the Mason St. bridge in downtown Green Bay
Semi hits pillar under Mason Street Bridge in downtown Green Bay
A man died when he was hit by a vehicle on State Highway 55. September 6, 2023
Man dead after he was hit by vehicle on State Highway 55
Jordan Peters is accused in a fatal stabbing
Clintonville stabbing: Probable cause statement says man stabbed mother

Latest News

A person was shot in a road rage incident and a suspect is still not in custody as of early...
Winneconne victim expected to recover after road-rage shooting; suspect dead after crash
A Fox Valley man estimates he’s given more than 100,000 haircuts since first becoming a barber.
Small Towns: Bob the Barber keeps on cutting
Throughout the month of September, law enforcement in Brown County will tackle the problem of...
Traffic enforcement to tackle reckless driving in Brown County
Another trial is underway in connection to the 40-year-old murder of Starkie Swenson.
John Andrews trial: Starkie Swenson’s daughter, Andrews’ ex-wife take stand