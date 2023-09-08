A SLOW CLEARING TODAY FROM NORTH TO SOUTH

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Kids should see sunshine as the final school bell rings. Still feels like fall.
By Steve Beylon
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clouds continue to linger this morning over northeast Wisconsin. But, there’s a weak high pressure system drifting in our direction. As a result, we’ll see a gradual clearing from north to south across the area. The sun will return across the Northwoods before lunchtime, with brighter skies in the Fox Valley late in the afternoon. With the clearing process being slow, we’ll all need to be patient to see that sunshine.

With the clouds around and a northeast breeze, temperatures will remain cool for early September. Most of our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. At least those northeast winds won’t be as strong as they were yesterday.

The weather looks nice for evening high school football games. Skies will be mostly clear, with temperatures falling through the 60s. We’ll drop down into the 40s early Saturday morning, with areas of daybreak fog. Reduced visibility may be an issue for some drivers around sunrise tomorrow morning.

You’ll see sunshine on Saturday, but scattered showers are possible on Sunday. However, the later half of the weekend will NOT be a washout. Rain chances are actually higher as we go back to work on Monday, as our next weathermaker takes aim on the lower Great Lakes. This disturbance will likely ensure another stretch of cooler than normal weather for much of next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: N/NE 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: NE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Overcast, then a slow clearing. Cool again. Less wind. HIGH: 67

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Patchy fog late. Cool and calm. LOW: 48

SATURDAY: Daybreak fog, otherwise sunny. Seasonable temperatures. HIGH: 73 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. A few showers. HIGH: 68 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers mainly SOUTH. HIGH: 66 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. A few showers linger. HIGH: 63 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 63 LOW: 48

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Less wind. HIGH: 68

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was shot in a road rage incident and a suspect is still not in custody as of early...
Winneconne victim expected to recover after road-rage shooting; suspect dead after crash
A semi trailer is crumpled beneath the on-ramp to the Mason St. bridge in downtown Green Bay
Semi hits pillar under Mason Street Bridge in downtown Green Bay
A man died when he was hit by a vehicle on State Highway 55. September 6, 2023
Man dead after he was hit by vehicle on State Highway 55
generic crash
Three dead in Manitowoc County crash
Shooting suspect dead after crash
Winneconne shooting suspect believed dead from Washington County crash

Latest News

Kids should see sunshine as the final school bell rings. Still feels like fall.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sluggish clouds clear this afternoon
First Alert Weather
MILDER FRIDAY DESPITE STUBBORN CLOUDS
First Alert Weather
FALL WEATHER ARRIVES IN TIME FOR PRO FOOTBALL SEASON OPENING
Many of our highs will be about 10 degrees cooler than average for this time of year.
FALL WEATHER ARRIVES IN TIME FOR PRO FOOTBALL SEASON OPENING