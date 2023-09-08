Police surrounded home on eastside of Green Bay Thursday night

Green Bay Police Presence on Baird St. Sept. 7, 2023
Green Bay Police Presence on Baird St. Sept. 7, 2023(WBAY)
By Adam Behnke
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News responded to the scene of a police presence on the eastside of Green Bay Thursday night.

Officers gathered near the intersection of Mason and Baird Streets.

Their focus appeared to be a home on Baird Street. Authorities blocked off the road at Mason Street. Our crew at the scene saw squad cars and at least two SWAT vehicles.

A few minutes after 10:30 p.m., officers were seen leaving the site, although caution tape could still be seen up around the house.

Green Bay Police have not released any details about the situation.

Action 2 News will provide updates as we learn new information.

