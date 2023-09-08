Police surrounded home on eastside of Green Bay Thursday night

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News responded to the scene of a police presence on the eastside of Green Bay Thursday night.

Officers gathered near the intersection of Mason and Baird Streets.

Their focus appeared to be a home on Baird Street. Authorities blocked off the road at Mason Street. Our crew at the scene saw squad cars and at least two SWAT vehicles.

A few minutes after 10:30 p.m., officers were seen leaving the site, although caution tape could still be seen up around the house.

Green Bay Police have not released any details about the situation.

