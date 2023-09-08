Oshkosh police arrest man for child abuse; 2-month-old hospitalized

Rescuers were called for an infant that was weak and pale
handcuffs generic
handcuffs generic(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A 39-year-old man accused of abusing an infant is in the Winnebago County Jail as the 2-month-old is in Children’s Wisconsin with what police call “significant injuries.”

The Oshkosh Fire Department answered a call for a weak and pale infant on the 1200-block of S. Westhaven Thursday afternoon around 4 o’clock. The baby was airlifted to a hospital in Milwaukee.

At 9 o’clock, Oshkosh police were told the baby had injuries consistent with child abuse.

Officers spoke with medical personnel and Winnebago County Department of Human Services staff before arresting the man on suspicion of Physical Abuse to a Child Causing Great Bodily Harm. The crime carries up to 6 years in prison if he’s charged and convicted.

Police say the man was known to the infant.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding this case to call the police department at (920) 236-5700. You can provide information anonymously through Winnebago County Crime Stoppers, (920) 231-8477, or with the P3 tips app for iOS and Android devices.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was shot in a road rage incident and a suspect is still not in custody as of early...
Winneconne victim expected to recover after road-rage shooting; suspect dead after crash
A semi trailer is crumpled beneath the on-ramp to the Mason St. bridge in downtown Green Bay
Semi hits pillar under Mason Street Bridge in downtown Green Bay
A man died when he was hit by a vehicle on State Highway 55. September 6, 2023
Man dead after he was hit by vehicle on State Highway 55
generic crash
Three dead in Manitowoc County crash
Shooting suspect dead after crash
Winneconne shooting suspect believed dead from Washington County crash

Latest News

A semi trailer is crumpled beneath the on-ramp to the Mason St. bridge in downtown Green Bay
Semi hits pillar under Mason Street Bridge in downtown Green Bay
Green Bay Police Presence on Baird St. Sept. 7, 2023
Arrest of person on warrant escalated in Green Bay, ended peacefully
On June 29, 16-year-old Michael Schuls was working at Florence Hardwoods when a tragic accident...
Florence sawmill fined $190,000 for 16-year-old worker’s death
Brown County Sheriff's Office is asking for any information about a semi tractor and an SUV...
Investigating fatal crash, Brown County deputies ask for help identifying truck, SUV with trailer