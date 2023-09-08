Oshkosh police arrest man for child abuse; 2-month-old hospitalized

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A 39-year-old man accused of abusing an infant is in the Winnebago County Jail as the 2-month-old is in Children’s Wisconsin with what police call “significant injuries.”

The Oshkosh Fire Department answered a call for a weak and pale infant on the 1200-block of S. Westhaven Thursday afternoon around 4 o’clock. The baby was airlifted to a hospital in Milwaukee.

At 9 o’clock, Oshkosh police were told the baby had injuries consistent with child abuse.

Officers spoke with medical personnel and Winnebago County Department of Human Services staff before arresting the man on suspicion of Physical Abuse to a Child Causing Great Bodily Harm. The crime carries up to 6 years in prison if he’s charged and convicted.

Police say the man was known to the infant.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding this case to call the police department at (920) 236-5700. You can provide information anonymously through Winnebago County Crime Stoppers, (920) 231-8477, or with the P3 tips app for iOS and Android devices.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.