MILDER FRIDAY DESPITE STUBBORN CLOUDS

Overcast skies will continue for tonight and into Friday. Lows will settle into the mid 40s in the Northwoods with lower 50s elsewhere. The stubborn clouds will hang tough around the Fox Valley for a good part of Friday, but we’ll see some sunshine earlier north and west. Prior to sunset, skies should clear area-wide. Highs will get into the upper half of the 60s. Look for a cool evening for Operation Football with temperatures falling into the 50s during any games.

Some patchy fog is possible to start the weekend, otherwise we’ll have plenty of sunshine for Saturday. Due to the clear sky early, morning lows will likely slip into the 40s even around the Fox Cities. Highs will get back into the lower and middle 70s with low humidity and light winds. More clouds will arrive by Sunday and spotty rain showers will develop. That rain chance continues for Monday and Tuesday along with another bout of generally cloudy skies. Highs temperatures will be limited to the 60s once again given the unsettled weather.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

FRIDAY: N/E 10 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

SATURDAY: NE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cool. LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Cloudy start then turning sunny late. A milder afternoon. Less wind. HIGH: 68 LOW: 48

SATURDAY: Daybreak fog, otherwise sunny. Seasonable temperatures. HIGH: 74 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers. HIGH: 71 LOW: 57

MONDAY: Cloudy skies with scattered showers. HIGH: 66 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Spotty showers linger. HIGH: 64 LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds, still breezy. A lingering shower? HIGH: 65 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool. HIGH: 68

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.