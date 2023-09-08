Man accused of beating pregnant woman waives hearing, moves closer to trial

Maison Purull at court appearance on August 3, 2023
Maison Purull at court appearance on August 3, 2023
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Ashwaubenon man accused of stalking and beating a pregnant woman waived his preliminary hearing and will have a chance to enter his plea to multiple felony charges later this month.

Maison Purull, 24, was arrested after a standoff with police late last month. Purull had been released from prison just two weeks earlier. The victim was 28 weeks pregnant, and prosecutors say she went into labor as a result of the beating and gave birth prematurely to a 2½ pound infant requiring neonatal intensive care.

At Purull’s hearing Thursday, his attorney asked the court to lower the $100,000 bond. The victim spoke out against the lower bond, and the court declined the request.

When prosecutors sought the high bond amount last week, they pointed to Purull’s lengthy criminal record, his poor performance on bond with five prior bail-jumping convictions, as well as the severity of the crimes he’s currently accused of.

He faces 9 felony charges, including 3 counts of bail jumping:

  • Aggravated battery intending great bodily harm to an unborn child, as a repeat offender; the most serious charge against him, it carries up to 15 years in prison if convicted
  • Aggravated battery (domestic abuse), as a repeat offender and domestic abuse repeater; the charge carries up to 6 years in prison if convicted
  • Strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse), as a repeat offender and domestic abuse repeater; the charge carries up to 6 years in prison if convicted
  • Stalking (domestic abuse), as a repeat offender and domestic abuse repeater; the charge carries up to 3½ years in prison if convicted
  • Failure to comply with an officer, as a repeat offender; the charge carries up to 3½ years in prison if convicted
  • Felony bail jumping (3 counts), as a repeat offender; each count carries up to 6 years in prison if convicted
  • Possession of 200 to 1,000 grams of THC with intent to deliver, as a repeat offender; the charge carries up to 6 years in prison if convicted

Purull also charged with 5 misdemeanors -- one count of resisting or obstructing an officer, three counts of disorderly conduct, and one count of possessing drug paraphernalia. On each count, he’s charged as a repeat offender.

Because Purull has multiple felony convictions in the past 5 years, a judge could sentence him to an additional 2 to 4 years in prison on each count if he’s found guilty.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was shot in a road rage incident and a suspect is still not in custody as of early...
Winneconne victim expected to recover after road-rage shooting; suspect dead after crash
A semi trailer is crumpled beneath the on-ramp to the Mason St. bridge in downtown Green Bay
Semi hits pillar under Mason Street Bridge in downtown Green Bay
A man died when he was hit by a vehicle on State Highway 55. September 6, 2023
Man dead after he was hit by vehicle on State Highway 55
generic crash
Three dead in Manitowoc County crash
Shooting suspect dead after crash
Winneconne shooting suspect believed dead from Washington County crash

Latest News

Scales of justice and flags in a Wisconsin courtroom.
Driver arrested for fatal car crash into Lake Michigan
Erik Metzig faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in the deaths of his parents...
Erik Metzig judge grants mental examination for parents’ killings
Brad's Astro Extra
ASTRO EXTRA: Chance to see a comet Saturday morning
The best chance to see Comet Nishimura may be Saturday, September 9, before it leaves us for...
ASTRO EXTRA: See a comet