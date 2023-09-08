Man accused of beating pregnant woman waives hearing, moves closer to trial

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Ashwaubenon man accused of stalking and beating a pregnant woman waived his preliminary hearing and will have a chance to enter his plea to multiple felony charges later this month.

Maison Purull, 24, was arrested after a standoff with police late last month. Purull had been released from prison just two weeks earlier. The victim was 28 weeks pregnant, and prosecutors say she went into labor as a result of the beating and gave birth prematurely to a 2½ pound infant requiring neonatal intensive care.

At Purull’s hearing Thursday, his attorney asked the court to lower the $100,000 bond. The victim spoke out against the lower bond, and the court declined the request.

When prosecutors sought the high bond amount last week, they pointed to Purull’s lengthy criminal record, his poor performance on bond with five prior bail-jumping convictions, as well as the severity of the crimes he’s currently accused of.

He faces 9 felony charges, including 3 counts of bail jumping:

Aggravated battery intending great bodily harm to an unborn child, as a repeat offender; the most serious charge against him, it carries up to 15 years in prison if convicted

Aggravated battery (domestic abuse), as a repeat offender and domestic abuse repeater; the charge carries up to 6 years in prison if convicted

Strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse), as a repeat offender and domestic abuse repeater; the charge carries up to 6 years in prison if convicted

Stalking (domestic abuse), as a repeat offender and domestic abuse repeater; the charge carries up to 3½ years in prison if convicted

Failure to comply with an officer, as a repeat offender; the charge carries up to 3½ years in prison if convicted

Felony bail jumping (3 counts), as a repeat offender; each count carries up to 6 years in prison if convicted

Possession of 200 to 1,000 grams of THC with intent to deliver, as a repeat offender; the charge carries up to 6 years in prison if convicted

Purull also charged with 5 misdemeanors -- one count of resisting or obstructing an officer, three counts of disorderly conduct, and one count of possessing drug paraphernalia. On each count, he’s charged as a repeat offender.

Because Purull has multiple felony convictions in the past 5 years, a judge could sentence him to an additional 2 to 4 years in prison on each count if he’s found guilty.

