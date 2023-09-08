John Andrews trial: Jury deliberations underway

CHILTON, Wis. (WBAY) - The case against John Andrews now in the hands of the jury in Calumet County.

Andrews is again facing charges connected to the 40-year-old killing and disappearance of Starkie Swenson of Neenah. This time on charges of obstructing an officer.

Police say Andrews lied to them during the search for Swenson’s body in 2021.

This comes nearly three decades after Andrews was sentenced and served 2 years in prison for the death of Swenson.

Swenson went missing in August of 1983. His remains were discovered by hikers in September of 2021.

John Andrews in the courtroom Friday decided not to take the stand in his own defense.

Meantime, all week long in front of the jury and behind the scenes with the judge, attorneys and prosecutors went round and round over questioning and testimony.

The defense said this case walked the line of double jeopardy because Andrews had already served time for Swenson’s murder. The state insisted it was inevitable that those details would come up.

Prosecutors and attorneys Friday during closing arguments reminded the jury that this case now is about John Andrews’ actions in June of 2021.

In closing arguments, prosecutor Nathan Haberman told the jury Andrews told a lie that would keep the remains of a loved one away from a family.

Defense attorney Catherine White told the jury the state wants to blame John Andrews for telling the truth.

“He lied because he wants to protect himself from this whole thing that was a big deal, because if he doesn’t say anything he can keep his Alford plea up and maintain and proclaim his innocence that he doesn’t know anything about this,” said District Attorney Nathan Haberman.

“He doesn’t want to lie - he doesn’t want to say he did something he didn’t do,” said defense attorney Catherine White.

Families on both sides were in the courtroom Friday.

