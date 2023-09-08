Investigating fatal crash, Brown County deputies ask for help identifying truck, SUV with trailer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office needs your help as it continues investigating how a pedestrian was killed on Main Street in Bellevue.

The sheriff’s office released photos of a semi-tractor and blurry photos of an SUV pulling a dump trailer. They were both driving on Main St. (County Highway R) between Highway 29 and Glenmore Rd. just before 1 a.m. on July 31. The dump trailer did not have working lights.

As we first alerted you, 82-year-old Kenneth Kraynik was struck and killed while walking on Main St. Authorities believe he was struck by at least two vehicles.

Investigators acknowledge the photos might make it difficult to identify the vehicles but they appreciate any information the public can provide. Call the sheriff’s office at (920) 448-4230 or provide information anonymously through CrimeStoppers, (920) 432-7867, or using the P3 tips app for iOS and Android devices.

The victim lived near where he was struck.

According to his obituary, Kraynik was one of the first volunteers for the Bellevue Fire Department and ran Kraynik’s Berry Farm in rural Kewaunee until 2018.

