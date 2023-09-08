Illinois child, 9, struck and killed by freight train while riding bike to school

The child was struck along tracks about two blocks from Prairieview-Ogden North Elementary, The...
The child was struck along tracks about two blocks from Prairieview-Ogden North Elementary, The News-Gazette of Champaign reported.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROYAL, Ill. (AP) — A 9-year-old child who was riding a bike to school was struck and killed by a freight train Friday in central Illinois, police said.

The youth was struck in the village of Royal about 7:45 a.m. in “close proximity” to other people who were not injured, said Lt. Curt Apperson of the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

Apperson called it a “tragic accident.” The child was struck along tracks about two blocks from Prairieview-Ogden North Elementary, The News-Gazette of Champaign reported.

No additional information about the child was immediately released Friday by authorities.

Prairieview-Ogden Superintendent Jeff Isenhower said grief counselors would be present at all three district schools Friday in Royal, Flatville and Ogden.

The village of Royal is located about 10 miles (16.1 kilometers) northeast of Champaign.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was shot in a road rage incident and a suspect is still not in custody as of early...
Winneconne victim expected to recover after road-rage shooting; suspect dead after crash
A semi trailer is crumpled beneath the on-ramp to the Mason St. bridge in downtown Green Bay
Semi hits pillar under Mason Street Bridge in downtown Green Bay
A man died when he was hit by a vehicle on State Highway 55. September 6, 2023
Man dead after he was hit by vehicle on State Highway 55
generic crash
Three dead in Manitowoc County crash
Shooting suspect dead after crash
Winneconne shooting suspect believed dead from Washington County crash

Latest News

FILE - Senate Judiciary Oversight Committee Ranking Member Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks...
Georgia election grand jury recommended charges against Sen. Graham, 2 ex-senators, Michael Flynn
FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a...
Maker of widely used abortion drug asks Supreme Court to reject limits backed by lower court
The Albert Lea City Council will be voting on expanding ‘no smoking’ to cannabis products at...
Biden administration looks towards loosening marijuana restrictions
Jared Sevey, 38, is accused of shooting and killing a CVS employee at a store in Mesa, Arizona.
Man accused of killing manager at CVS Pharmacy: ‘I bet he ain’t talking no more’