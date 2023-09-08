Georgia-Pacific closes Green Bay’s Day Street plant after 122 years

Georgia-Pacific announced last year it would wind down operations over 18 months
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Georgia-Pacific’s Day Street Mill in Green Bay closes Friday. They’ve been making paper products in the city for 122 years.

Georgia-Pacific announced last year it would gradually decrease operations at the plant over 18 months.

Friday, the workers who are left will walk out of the Day Street Mill for the last time and the doors will officially close.

Employees have had a chance to apply for positions at Broadway and Packerland locations. The company says some workers chose retirement.

In a statement on its website, Georgia-Pacific said this wasn’t an easy decision to make, but it cited a change in consumer demand, bath tissue upgrades, and investments in other Georgia-Pacific facilities.

The Day Street Mill is the birthplace of the Quilted Northern brand, one of the few hundred-year-old brands in the country.

It stopped producing bathroom tissue in 2022 but was still producing products, including napkins, for retailers and large grocery store chains.

Georgia-Pacific said it appreciates the employees at the mill, who the company says have done an admirable job operating the lines safely and effectively.

