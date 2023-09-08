Florence sawmill fined $190,000 for 16-year-old worker’s death

Michael Schuls wasn’t under direct supervision when he was pinned by machinery at Florence Hardwoods in June
On June 29, 16-year-old Michael Schuls was working at Florence Hardwoods when a tragic accident happened.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Wis. (WBAY) - A sawmill operator agreed this week to pay $190,696 in fines for the death of a 16-year-old boy this summer and stop hiring workers under the age 16.

The U.S. Department of Labor investigated the death of Michael Schuls, who was pinned by machinery at Florence Hardwoods on June 29. He died two days later from his injuries. Investigators said Michael wasn’t being directly supervised when he tried to clear a jam in a wood stacking machine at the sawmill and the conveyor belt he was standing on moved.

According to the Department of Labor, Florence Hardwoods employed 9 children between the ages of 14 and 17 to illegally operate machinery. This included chop saws, rip saws, and automated machines for processing lumber. Federal law considers these hazardous occupations for workers under the age of 18.

Investigators also learned about injuries to three children, ages 15 and 16, at the sawmill in November 2021, July 2022, and March this year. One of the children was injured on two separate occasions.

The company also had 7 child employees, ages 14 and 15, working outside the hours permitted by law.

Florence Hardwoods entered a court agreement Wednesday that it will comply with federal child labor regulations and strictly comply with requirements for apprentices and student learners between the ages of 16 and 18.

Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su issued a statement, “Any death of a child is too many. That’s why our Wage and Hour Division and Solicitor’s Office took immediate steps to prevent the sale of ‘hot goods’ and to hold the company accountable for allowing children to perform hazardous and, in this case, deadly jobs. Illegal child labor is a stain on this country and will not be tolerated by this administration or this department.”

Michael’s organs were donated. His own mother was among the lives he saved.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was shot in a road rage incident and a suspect is still not in custody as of early...
Winneconne victim expected to recover after road-rage shooting; suspect dead after crash
A semi trailer is crumpled beneath the on-ramp to the Mason St. bridge in downtown Green Bay
Semi hits pillar under Mason Street Bridge in downtown Green Bay
A man died when he was hit by a vehicle on State Highway 55. September 6, 2023
Man dead after he was hit by vehicle on State Highway 55
generic crash
Three dead in Manitowoc County crash
Shooting suspect dead after crash
Winneconne shooting suspect believed dead from Washington County crash

Latest News

Brown County Sheriff's Office is asking for any information about a semi tractor and an SUV...
Investigating fatal crash, Brown County deputies ask for help identifying truck, SUV with trailer
Three screenshots from a January 6 investigation video show Joseph Cattani of Wisconsin outside...
Prosecutors charge Wisconsin man of assaulting officer during Jan. 6 attack at US Capitol
Hackers could install spyware on vulnerable mobile devices
Apple releases critical security update for iPhones, iPad
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says Vera Natura adult bicycle helmets sold at Walmart...
CPSC warns Vera Natura bicycle helmets could fail to protect in a crash