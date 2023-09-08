FALL WEATHER CONTINUES WITH SPOTTY SHOWERS STARTING SUNDAY

Clouds will continue to linger over northeast Wisconsin through early afternoon, but a weak high pressure system is drifting in our direction. As a result, we’ll see a gradual clearing from north to south across the area. The sun has started to return over the Northwoods heading into the noon hour, but brighter skies won’t arrive in the Fox Valley until late in the afternoon. With the clearing process being slow, we’ll all need to be patient to see that sunshine.

With the clouds around and a northeast breeze, temperatures will remain cool for early September. Most of our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. At least those northeast winds won’t be as strong as they were on Thursday.

The weather looks nice for evening high school football games. Skies will be mostly clear, with temperatures falling through the 60s. We’ll drop down into the 40s early Saturday morning, with areas of daybreak fog. Reduced visibility may be an issue for some drivers around sunrise tomorrow morning.

You’ll see sunshine on Saturday, but scattered showers are possible on Sunday. However, the later half of the weekend will NOT be a washout. Rain chances are actually higher as we go back to work on Monday, as our next weathermaker takes aim on the lower Great Lakes. This disturbance will likely ensure another stretch of cooler than normal weather for much of next week.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: N/NE 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: NE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Overcast, then a slow clearing. Cool again. Less wind. HIGH: 67

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Patchy fog late. Cool and calm. LOW: 47

SATURDAY: Daybreak fog, otherwise sunny. Seasonable temperatures. HIGH: 73 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. A few showers. HIGH: 66 LOW: 57

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers mainly SOUTH. HIGH: 65 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. A few showers linger. HIGH: 63 LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 64 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Less wind. HIGH: 68

